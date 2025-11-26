x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Yellamma: Dil Raju’s Big Announcement on Cards

Published on November 26, 2025

Yellamma: Dil Raju’s Big Announcement on Cards

Top Producer Dil Raju has a strong belief in Yellamma, a rooted Telangana based love story which also has a strong emotional drama. After the super success of Balagam, Venu Yeldandi worked on the script of Yellamma and narrated it to Dil Raju. The top producer is all excited about the project and he revealed about the same during several occasions. Venu was paid a big advance and he even spent over a year and a half on the script.

Dil Raju is in plans to make things official as there are a lot of speculations around the project. Devi Sri Prasad is the lead actor. The film will have a grand launch in December and the pre-production work has reached the final stages. Keerthy Suresh is roped in as the leading lady in Yellamma. The shoot commences early next year. Devi Sri Prasad himself will score the music and the music sittings are happening. The film will have a Dasara release next year. Dil Raju is expected to launch the film in a grand manner in December and before that, a big announcement about Yellamma is awaited.

