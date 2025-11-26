Gira Gira From Champion: Pure With Earthy Vibes

Swapna Cinemas, along with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films, is producing a period drama woven with sports, romance, and action—Champion. Starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, the film is directed by National Award–winner Pradeep Advaitham. Presented by Zee Studios, the project is gearing up for a Christmas release on December 25th.

Following the excitement generated by the film’s first-look posters, an intense teaser, and a charming glimpse of Anaswara as Chandrakala, the team has now released its first single, Gira Gira Gingiraagirey.

Mickey J Meyer offers a tune drenched in rustic warmth- like the aroma rising from freshly ploughed fields. The song feels pure and full of life, carrying rich earthy vibes. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics emphasize the gentle rhythm of village life, while Ram Miriyala’s vocals infuse the track with vibrant energy.

Roshan radiates confidence and youthful spirit, while Anaswara Rajan lights up every frame with her expressive grace and dazzling smile. Their chemistry adds an effortless sweetness to the song.