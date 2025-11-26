x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gira Gira From Champion: Pure With Earthy Vibes

Published on November 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Actor Narendra Exclusive Interview
image
Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?
image
How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
image
Photos: NBK111 Movie Launch
image
Smart move from Andhra King Taluka Team

Gira Gira From Champion: Pure With Earthy Vibes

Swapna Cinemas, along with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films, is producing a period drama woven with sports, romance, and action—Champion. Starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, the film is directed by National Award–winner Pradeep Advaitham. Presented by Zee Studios, the project is gearing up for a Christmas release on December 25th.

Following the excitement generated by the film’s first-look posters, an intense teaser, and a charming glimpse of Anaswara as Chandrakala, the team has now released its first single, Gira Gira Gingiraagirey.

Mickey J Meyer offers a tune drenched in rustic warmth- like the aroma rising from freshly ploughed fields. The song feels pure and full of life, carrying rich earthy vibes. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics emphasize the gentle rhythm of village life, while Ram Miriyala’s vocals infuse the track with vibrant energy.

Roshan radiates confidence and youthful spirit, while Anaswara Rajan lights up every frame with her expressive grace and dazzling smile. Their chemistry adds an effortless sweetness to the song.

Next Smart move from Andhra King Taluka Team Previous Yellamma: Dil Raju’s Big Announcement on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?
image
Smart move from Andhra King Taluka Team
image
Gira Gira From Champion: Pure With Earthy Vibes

Latest

image
Video: Actor Narendra Exclusive Interview
image
Will Pradeep Ranganathan Finish in Style?
image
How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
image
Photos: NBK111 Movie Launch
image
Smart move from Andhra King Taluka Team

Most Read

image
How Kadapa’s Gun Licenses Turned Into a Weapon of Fear
image
Village Secretariats to Get a Major Revamp : Pawan Sets March Deadline
image
Telangana Panchayath Elections on December 11, 14 & 17

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025