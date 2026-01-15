Yellamma Glimpse: Intriguing Concept and Rocking DSP

Dil Raju’s prestigious banner Sri Venkateswara Creations have banked a reputation to deliver remarkable films with debutants since inception. This time, it is Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is debuting as a leading man with powerful content driven film, Yellamma. Venu Yeldandi, who won National Award with his debut film, Balagam, is directing this film.

Presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish, the film brings together a powerhouse team to explore a story centered on divine forces and cultural heritage. Following the massive success of Balagam, director Venu Yeldandi has penned a script that promises to be a powerful blend of old world folk and new world dilemma.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled during the Makara Sankranthi festival, offering audiences a preview of its atmospheric and spiritual world. It showcases a powerful concept of dilemma between saving nature from internal conflict and a tornado that is ready to hit the nature. Elevating the concept, Devi Sri Prasad with his music gives goosebumps and intrigues further about watching the film in theatres.

Set against a backdrop of folklore and local traditions, Yellamma aims to capture the essence of native beliefs. With a strong technical team and a compelling lead, Yellamma is positioned to be one of the most anticipated releases this year.