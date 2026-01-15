Sankranthi 2026: A Grand Start for Telugu Cinema

Five Telugu films Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari released during the Sankranthi holiday season. Except Raja Saab, all the other four films received positive response from the audience. All these four films are doing well during the holiday season. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a blockbuster and the film is on the top among the five releases.

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju opened on a super strong note and the film is expected to end on a grand note. The distributors are in plans to increase the number of shows during Sankranthi across the Telugu states. Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari opened with positive reviews from yesterday evening shows and the film is expected to get a decent screen count from today. Naari Naari Naduma Murari will have a decent run after Sankranthi and will impress the family crowds big time. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi too got decent reviews and the film is far better than Ravi Teja’s last films. The movie will have a decent run in its final run.

On the whole, Sankranthi 2026 is a banger and it is a great start for Telugu cinema.