Home > Politics

YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

YS Jagan’s Corruption Claims Another Official Victim

In another fallout from corruption allegations, the Central Government organisation SECI’s CMD Rameshwar Gupta has been removed from his position. Gupta was at the helm when SECI entered into supplementary agreements with the previous government, amid allegations that Adani paid bribes to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with these deals.

While YCP leaders have repeatedly highlighted the 7,000 MW power purchase agreement with SECI, they remain silent about the supplementary agreements signed under Rameshwar Gupta’s leadership. After Rameshwar Gupta took charge as SECI CMD on June 15, 2023, two supplementary agreements were signed on December 29, 2023, and March 1, 2024, specifically mentioning that power would be supplied from Adani’s plants.

These agreements were signed by SECI’s Additional General Manager along with CMDs of three state DISCOMs and the Joint Secretary of the Power Department. The contracts, covering 333 MW of power supply, are clearly listed in tabular form, which Adani plants would provide the electricity.

Originally, the 7,000 MW power agreement from 2021 didn’t officially specify power sources. Of this, Adani was to supply 4,667 MW and Hazoor 2,333 MW. However, Hazoor announced its withdrawal on July 6, 2023, during a Central Transmission Utility of India meeting and filed a petition in the High Court to cancel its agreement with SECI.

Following Hazoor’s withdrawal, the AP Power Coordination Committee wrote to SECI on August 30, 2023, asking who would supply the 2,333 MW. In a video conference on September 21, 2023, chaired by Rameshwar Gupta himself, it was announced that Adani would replace Hazoor. SECI formally informed APPCC on November 21, 2023, that Adani already had an LOA for 1,799 MW and would be issued another for the remaining 534 MW.

The US investigation agencies filed charges in November 2024, alleging that Adani paid substantial bribes to the then-government head for these SECI agreements. With these developments and other issues coming to light, the Central Government abruptly removed RP Gupta from his position as SECI CMD.

