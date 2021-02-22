YSRCP claims 2.7k panchayat wins, TDP 1.1k in fourth phase polls

With the completion of the fourth phase of panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh, political parties have resumed doling out their own victory statistics about the candidates aligned to them.

Out of the 3,299 panchayats notified, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) said polls occurred in 2,743 panchayats and claimed that 2,513 panchayats were won by the candidates aligned to the party.

According to YSRCP count, principal opposition, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) aligned candidates were restricted to only 488 panchayat victories.

The ruling party leaders also claimed that the YSRCP supporters managed to win 534 of the 554 unanimous panchayats in the fourth phase and asserted that the TDP won only nine panchayats.

Meanwhile, TDP claimed that it won 1,105 panchayats in the fourth phase while the ruling party won only 1,460.

“It has been proved that only TDP strengthened candidates have been honoured by the people in the elections. This is an example to show that people are loathing Jagan Reddy’s reign,” said a TDP leader.

As per TDP’s calculations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its local ally Janasena won 42 panchayats while independents won 82.