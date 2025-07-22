YSRCP Leaders Under Scanner: A Growing Web of Scandals and Corruption

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is increasingly facing a flood of allegations involving large-scale corruption, abuse of power, and criminal conspiracies. A number of its senior leaders, including former ministers and MPs, are currently being investigated, arrested, or have already confessed to serious financial crimes. What was once positioned as a party of welfare now finds itself embroiled in a wave of scandals, with one case after another exposing deep-rooted rot at the highest levels.

One of the most damaging developments is the illegal quartz mining racket in Nellore district, in which top party members are allegedly complicit. This comes on the heels of the ₹3,200 crore liquor scam that rocked the state and implicated high-ranking functionaries.

Key Figures and Allegations:

1. P.V. Mithun Reddy – MP (YSRCP)

Allegation: Mastermind behind the ₹3,200 crore liquor scam

Details: Accused of manipulating the liquor trade after monopolising it under the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation. He allegedly facilitated kickbacks through low-quality liquor brands while laundering profits via real estate and film production ventures under the name “ED Entertainments” with Raj Kasireddy.

2. Anil Kumar Yadav – Former Minister, Nellore

Allegation: Involvement in illegal quartz mining and export

Details: Accused of continuing mining operations from Rusthum Mines even after lease expiration. According to testimony, he received ₹1,000 per ton as commission and reinvested the proceeds in large real estate projects, including ventures in Hyderabad and Gudur.

3. Kakani Govardhan Reddy – Former Minister

Allegation: Co-accused in the illegal quartz mining operation

Details: Allegedly partnered with Anil Kumar Yadav in mining and profited from quartz exports to China. He is currently in judicial remand.

4. Raj Kasireddy – Ex-IT Advisor to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Allegation: Deep involvement in the liquor scam

Details: Reportedly responsible for dismantling the transparent C-TEL liquor inventory system and enabling a manual process that allowed untraceable, cash-based sales. He was arrested after the SIT investigation linked him to financial misappropriation and money laundering.

5. Biredolu Srikanth Reddy – Associate of Anil Kumar Yadav

Allegation: Active role in the quartz mining scam

Details: Arrested and identified as the 12th accused. He confessed to organizing illegal quartz transportation and dumping, facilitating exports to China, and participating in real estate ventures alongside Anil Kumar and others.

A Systemic Collapse of Ethics and Accountability

These incidents aren’t mere one-off events; they suggest a pattern of corruption deeply embedded in the party’s leadership structure. The YSRCP’s public narrative of development and welfare stands in stark contrast to the private reality of unchecked profiteering, cronyism, and criminal enterprise.

YSRCP leaders have been accused of:

Profiteering through liquor monopolies

Exploiting state resources for private gain

Laundering money via real estate and film production

Evading legal consequences through political cover

As multiple leaders face arrest or are under investigation, the image of the party has shifted from one of governance to one of organized exploitation.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, once hailed for its social schemes, is now mired in allegations of systemic corruption. From liquor and mining scams to shady real estate dealings, the party’s credibility has taken a severe hit. From liquor to land, from minesto movies, the YSRCP leadership has left behind a legacy of betrayal, corruption, and criminality. The clean-up must begin now.

-Sanyogita