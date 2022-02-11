YSRCP MLAs sandwiched between Jagan and people over Adoni district demand

The four YSRCP MLAs from Adoni, Alur, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam are conspicuously silent on the issue of reorganisation of districts. Their problem is while they sympathise with the demands of the people of Adoni for carving out a separate district, they cannot openly support the demand for fear of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence the MLAs are staying away from arc lights.

Adoni has been a municipality for over 152 years and has always been demanding a separate district. Their main problem is that they are on the Karnataka border and lie quite neglected. They also are about 150 km away from the district headquarters of Kurnool city. Hence they have always wanted a separate district and the people want their MLAs to lead the struggle.

But the MLAs – all of them from the ruling YSRCP and one of them a minister – are keeping silent. They are afraid that they would incur the wrath of YS Jagan if they spearhead the election. But, the people argue that demanding a separate district for a region with 17658 sq km and 45 lakh population is not an unjust demand. They are strongly demanding that Kurnool be divided into three districts instead of two.

The MLAs are said to be keeping off the agitation and are trying to advise their supporters to go slow on the agitation. They are trying to convince them of their difficulties in taking up the agitation. While they may gain the confidence of the people by joining the movement, they do not want to lose the MLA post at this stage.