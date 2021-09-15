YSRCP worried over falling image due to leaders’ “escapades’

The indiscreet and brazen ways of some of the elected people’s representatives is causing a severe headache to the ruling YSRCP. At least two of the key party functionaries – a minister and a senior MLA – were embroiled in allegations of amorous talk with alleged pimps. As a result, their personal image was sullied. But more importantly, the image of the party is also getting tarnished.

This is not to say that only YSRCP MLAs are indiscreet in these escapades. Several TDP MLAs and ministers too had their weaknesses. Several MLAs used to go casino-hopping abroad. But, they managed to keep the whole thing under wraps. They knew how to cover their tracks. But, the YSRCP leaders appear to be quite brazen on this issue. During YSR’s time, it was said that YSR used to warn the erring ministers and MLAs in a soft, but effective way.

Recently some concerned senior leaders of the YSRCP, including some ministers, reportedly met CM’s advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and are believed to have raised this issue. They said that ignoring this issue could damage the image of the party. They suggested that the chief minister should take a serious view of these instances and initiate strong corrective action.

Meanwhile there are reports that the two leaders in question – the minister from North Andhra and the firebrand Kapu leader from the Central Coastal Andhra – are said to be worried. The minister is worried that he may lose his place in the cabinet. The MLA, a strong candidate for a place in the council of ministers, is also said to be worried that the negative publicity would mar his chances of becoming a minister this time.