Zomato may soon deliver liquor to your doorstep

Indian food delivery app Zomato is now in talks to deliver liquor to your doorstep in India. Amid lockdown, Zomato has been delivering groceries across the country. In India, there is no legal provision to deliver alcohol to home. The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) has been in talks to change things from some time. With the coronavirus lockdown, there are a bunch of cases registered with cybercrime after several people fell prey to cheaters on the name of online delivery of liquor.

Considering all these, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India is in plans to change plans. Zomato is already in talks and they may be finalized soon. Several feel that the country should allow online delivery of alcohol to boost up the revenue and the sales during this lockdown. The wine marts across the country reopened after 45 days and the sales have been exceptional. Zomato is in plans to come up with an innovative idea of alcohol delivery to your doorstep which will surely be a huge boost. Boozers may soon get a chance to order liquor to home comfortably and enjoy their drinks.