2 years jail for spreading Corona in AP: DGP

As against expectations, the Corona virus cases are increasing in AP. The total cases reached 7 after one more Vizag person returned with virus from England. The government is taking tough measures as the general public are not observing home isolation. They are breaking lockdown imposed by the authorities.

AP DGP Gautham Sawang has issued new orders saying that anybody found guilty of spreading COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh would be given two years imprisonment. Even those violating compulsory home isolation will get 6 months jail. These extreme steps are being taken to make the people fall in line.

Already, travel of more than one person on two-wheelers is banned. More than two persons will not be allowed in cars. Night time total curfew is being implemented. Even the government and private vehicles are prohibited. Police are stopping vehicles on the roads and giving permission only after confirming their need for essential services like food, medical treatment, etc