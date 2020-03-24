Nithiin’s Bheeshma going to Bollywood?

Bheeshma turned out to be a huge relief for young actor Nithiin and the actor is back to track with this entertainer. Venky Kudumula directed the film and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. The latest news making rounds is that the film is now being made in Hindi. Top producer Karan Johar acquired the remake rights of Bheeshma after he offered a fancy price for the makers. There are speculations that Ranbir Kapoor may reprise the role of Nithiin in this full-length entertainer. More details about the remake are awaited.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com