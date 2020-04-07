2,000 Telugu workers stranded in TN: Naidu plea for relief

Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu has made a sincere appeal to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy to help rescue over 2,000 Telugu fishermen and construction workers who are stranded in different locations in TN since the imposition of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Bhalla, Mr. Naidu said that these migrant workers were stuck in different places in Chennai, Erode and Tirupur districts. They are facing severe hardships due to the lockdown. They are unable to access Government benefits due to lack of identity documents and local domicile documents.

Mr. Naidu told Mr. Bhalla that at present, around 1,000 fishing folk from Srikakulam district are stranded near Chennai. In places like Taramani, Velachery, Avadi, Ambatur, Red Hills, many Telugu people are there that have migrated for work. Further in Districts like Ramanathapuram, Thiruvallur, Erode, Tirupur and Kanchipuram. “On behalf of those families and my own behalf appeal to you to provide with immediate relief by providing them with shelter, food, water, medical aid and other essential commodities.”

In another letter addressed to Mr. Palaniswamy, Mr. Naidu lauded the efforts being taken by Tamil Nadu Government under your able leadership to reduce the burden of lockdown on poor people. “In this backdrop, I would like to bring to your notice about many Telugu people stranded in Chennai and various other parts of Tamil Nadu. Many Telugu people who have come to Tamil Nadu for livelihood are stranded in places like Taramani, Velachery, Avadi and Ambatur in Chennai. Further in Districts like Thiruvallur, Erode, and Tirupur, many Telugu workers are stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown.”

Mr. Naidu requested Tamil Nadu CM to help provide all necessary relief in these difficult times.