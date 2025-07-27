x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi's Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Home > Movie News

2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

The second half of 2025 is quite crucial for Telugu cinema as several top actors are in the race to test their luck. Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Prabhas’ Raja Saab and others are in the race. There are a lot of speculations about the release dates of these films. There are a lot of factors to be decided to finalize the release dates of these films. Vishwambara VFX work is in the final stages and the OTT deal has to be closed to lock the release date. The team is keen to release the film in October but nothing has been finalized.

Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is announced for September 25th release but there are speculations that the VFX work will delay the film’s release. There are strong talks that the film may release in December. Prabhas’ Raja Saab is announced for December 5th release but the speculations say that the film will release during Sankranthi 2026. A clarity on this is expected. The release dates of Anushka’s Ghaati, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film, Ram’s Andhra King Taluka and others are yet to be finalized. All these films will release this year. A clarity on the release dates of several biggies is expected in the coming days.

