2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion

The second half of 2025 is quite crucial for Telugu cinema as several top actors are in the race to test their luck. Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Prabhas’ Raja Saab and others are in the race. There are a lot of speculations about the release dates of these films. There are a lot of factors to be decided to finalize the release dates of these films. Vishwambara VFX work is in the final stages and the OTT deal has to be closed to lock the release date. The team is keen to release the film in October but nothing has been finalized.

Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is announced for September 25th release but there are speculations that the VFX work will delay the film’s release. There are strong talks that the film may release in December. Prabhas’ Raja Saab is announced for December 5th release but the speculations say that the film will release during Sankranthi 2026. A clarity on this is expected. The release dates of Anushka’s Ghaati, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film, Ram’s Andhra King Taluka and others are yet to be finalized. All these films will release this year. A clarity on the release dates of several biggies is expected in the coming days.