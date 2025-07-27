x
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon

Renowned producer Allu Aravind and his family own a large and valuable piece of land in Kokapet, one of Hyderabad’s prime locations. A portion of this land is already being used for Allu Studios, a state-of-the-art film studio that has been functional for the past two years. Now, the Allu family is working on another major project on the same premises, a brand-new movie theatre called Allu Cinemas.

This upcoming theatre is expected to be a high-end, modern cinema space, and construction work is progressing rapidly. The goal is to open it to the public by Sankranthi 2026. This is great news for movie lovers in the area, as Kokapet and nearby Gandipet currently have no multiplexes or theatre options. As a result, people living in these regions often travel to AMB Cinemas or PVR theatres in Gachibowli to catch a movie.

Allu Cinemas is likely to become a major entertainment hub for residents near the Outer Ring Road (ORR). With the Allu brand’s strong presence and reputation in the Telugu film industry, fans and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the grand opening of this new cinema.

