SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

The Special Investigation Team of Andhra Pradesh is doubling down on its probe into the sensational multi-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister during 2019-2024 tenure. After making a series of arrests involving several political bigwigs and high-profile individuals linked to this scandal, the team now seems to be putting more efforts to seize the documentary evidence relating to the case.

On Saturday, SIT authorities raided the office of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s firm Bharathi Cements, which was owned by her wife, in Hyderabad and reportedly seized several incriminating documents linked to the liquor scam. As per reports, a warrant search operation was carried out by SIT officials in the chamber of full-time director Balaji Govindappa who was already arrested in case as Accused No. 33. The six member team is said to have found key evidences on how the money earned through the tinkered liquor policy was routed through investments in shell companies and ultimately landed in the hands of prominent persons in power.

The SIT team is also probing into the alleged role of Bharathi Cements in routing the tainted money earned from illegal commissions given by distilleries and sale of liquor without any digital payments. The authorities have reportedly verified the CCTV footage in Balaji’s chamber to find out the details of meetings held by him with persons relating to the scam. Besides Bharathi Cements, SIT officials also conducted searches in the houses and firms of those relating to the key accused Raj Kesireddy who was named as A1 in this case. In total, the SIT has raided six locations in Hyderabad on Saturday evening and secured crucial documents from these places.

As the probe gets deeper, more startling facts relating to the liquor scam continue to pour out and more individuals are likely to face the consequences for their collusion in receiving kick backs while the YSRCP government was in power.