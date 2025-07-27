x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
HHVM – No posters on daily collections
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm
image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion

SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

The Special Investigation Team of Andhra Pradesh is doubling down on its probe into the sensational multi-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister during 2019-2024 tenure. After making a series of arrests involving several political bigwigs and high-profile individuals linked to this scandal, the team now seems to be putting more efforts to seize the documentary evidence relating to the case.

On Saturday, SIT authorities raided the office of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s firm Bharathi Cements, which was owned by her wife, in Hyderabad and reportedly seized several incriminating documents linked to the liquor scam. As per reports, a warrant search operation was carried out by SIT officials in the chamber of full-time director Balaji Govindappa who was already arrested in case as Accused No. 33. The six member team is said to have found key evidences on how the money earned through the tinkered liquor policy was routed through investments in shell companies and ultimately landed in the hands of prominent persons in power.

The SIT team is also probing into the alleged role of Bharathi Cements in routing the tainted money earned from illegal commissions given by distilleries and sale of liquor without any digital payments. The authorities have reportedly verified the CCTV footage in Balaji’s chamber to find out the details of meetings held by him with persons relating to the scam. Besides Bharathi Cements, SIT officials also conducted searches in the houses and firms of those relating to the key accused Raj Kesireddy who was named as A1 in this case. In total, the SIT has raided six locations in Hyderabad on Saturday evening and secured crucial documents from these places.

As the probe gets deeper, more startling facts relating to the liquor scam continue to pour out and more individuals are likely to face the consequences for their collusion in receiving kick backs while the YSRCP government was in power.

Next HHVM – No posters on daily collections Previous Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
else

TRENDING

image
HHVM – No posters on daily collections
image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion

Latest

image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
HHVM – No posters on daily collections
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm
image
Allu Cinemas Set to Launch Soon
image
2025 Second Half: Tollywood Biggies in Confusion

Most Read

image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm
image
Chandrababu Naidu Embarks on Singapore Visit to Revive Investments, Rebuild Amaravati Ties

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini