23 journalists test positive for Corona virus in Hyderabad

In a shocking development, 23 journalists were tested positive for Corona virus on Sunday.

It is learnt that tests were conducted on 127 journalists and 23 of them were tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the journalists were covering the Telangana secretariat beat. With 23 new cases among the media, the total number of media personnel infected with corona virus has reached around 70, out of these almost 30 are being treated in hospitals, many are home quarantined.

Recently, TV5 crime reporter Manoj succumbed to corona virus at Gandhi Hospital. He was also suffering from Myasthenia Gravis, a long term muscular disease and bilateral pneumonitis.