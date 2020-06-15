JC Prabhakar Reddy, Asmith Reddy shifted to Kadapa jail

TDP former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were finally shifted to Kadapa Central Jail. High drama took place till the early hours of today over their shifting. The police officials initially wanted to shift them after daybreak but they changed their plan considering likely resistance and protests from JC family supporters. The stronghold of Tadipathri incidentally falls on the way from Anantapur to Kadapa. So, not taking any chances, the officials shifted the TDP leaders in the dead of night.

The Judge originally ordered the officials to send the two leaders to Tadipatri jail. However, the officials said it would be risky because of the huge presence of JC followers there. Then, the Kadapa jail option came up. Eventually, Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy were sent to a Coronavirus quarantine centre in that jail.

The TDP supporters in Anantapur district were now deeply upset that their leaders were made to wait in police stations for hours together. Besides making false cases, the officials are putting needless trouble to the TDP leaders. On the other hand, the YCP leaders asserted that the JC family should have to pay heavily for committing irregularities in registration of BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles. The incidents following arrest of JC family members has raised political temperatures in Rayalaseema to a new high.