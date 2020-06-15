Nithiin to return back to work in August

Young actor Nithiin managed to return back to success streak with Bheeshma that released this year. When the actor planned two more releases in 2020, the coronavirus break came as a shock and spoiled his plans. Even his wedding which was planned in summer got pushed. The actor is yet to take a call on his wedding and he said that he is not in a hurry. Nithiin is shooting for a romantic entertainer Rang De. Venky Atluri is the director and the film is nearing completion.

The actor would join the sets of the film from August and will complete the rest of the portions. He is also in plans to complete the shoot of Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check this year if everything goes as per the plan. If the coronavirus pandemic settles down, Nithiin would head for a break and will get married. Else, he is in plans to start shooting for Andhadhun remake directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nithiin also has couple of interesting projects that are in pre-production stage.