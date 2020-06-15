Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem report

Young and talented Sushant Singh Rajput who laid impressive footsteps in his Bollywood career ended his life abruptly yesterday. The whole country is left in shock and mourned his demise. His mortal remains were rushed to RN Cooper Municipal Hospital and autopsy got completed recently. The postmortem report made it clear that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and other family members are on their way to Mumbai and the last rites are expected to take place this evening.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been suffering with depression said several reports. The doctors did not locate any suicide note in his residence. Sushant Singh Rajput has been under depression from the past six months and the Mumbai cops located some medical reports in his residence. The COVID-19 test conducted for Sushant Singh Rajput was found negative. His mortal remains are kept in Cooper Hospital Mortuary. The 34-year-old actor who hails from Patna has left many in deep shock with an unexpected move. His family is in deep shock. Sushant Singh Rajput is survived by his father and four elder sisters.