Chandrababu letters to 15 victims’ families of Vizag gas tragedy

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written separate letters to all the families of 15 victims who perished in the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam.

He said he always liked the port city the most and it was condemnable that the YCP Government has thrown all of its weight behind the LG Polymers management from the beginning. But whether in power or in opposition, the TDP would continue to be on the side of the people and it would fight for the cause of justice to the gas leak victims families and hundreds of those injured in surrounding areas.

In his letters, the TDP chief said he had planned to personally meet the victims’ families to hand over Rs. 50,000 financial assistance to each of them but the Government was not giving him permission to visit Visakhapatnam. He recalled how one whole flight was cancelled when he was about to go to the port city. Now, the TDP leaders would visit each of the bereaved families and the assistance were being directly deposited in their bank accounts.

Mr. Naidu told the victims’ families that an irreparable loss was caused to them and that could not be compensated in any manner. However, each family should take courage and move forward. The TDP would always be for the people and extend all support at all times.