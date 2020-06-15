Tollywood’s biggest puzzle continues to be RRR

SS Rajamouli has a remarkable place in Indian cinema. The whole country is eagerly waiting for his next film RRR that is made on a massive budget. The film will have a pan Indian release next year and the exact release date of the film is unknown as of now. It is clear that the Tollywood stars will make way for the film if the official release date would be announced. There are several speculations about the film’s release date as of now after the coronavirus outbreak.

Tollywood will head to shoot only after the completion of the trial shoot of RRR which is expected to take place in a week. Several top actors are in talks to plan and announce the release dates of their upcoming projects after the release date of RRR will be announced. Rajamouli too is in plans to give a clarity and announce the release date as the film needs a comfortable pan Indian release. With the coronavirus outbreak, the release of several Bollywood biggies are pushed.

Right from Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna to Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others, everyone is aiming at summer 2021 release for their films. If RRR makes ways for summer, most of them will have to move out of the holiday season. A clarity on this is expected soon.