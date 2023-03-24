25th Ugadi Awards: Kalyan Ram wins Best Actor Award for Bimbisara

With the massive success of “Bimbisara,” a sci-fi thriller, Kalyan Ram’s career took a different turn. The film marked the debut of new director Vassishta. The film created sensation at box office and on OTT. The film also emerged as commercial blockbuster.

Now the film started its phenomenon by bagging awards. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram won the best actor award and the film won best film award at 25th Ugadi Awards ceremony hosted by Srikalasudha Telugu Association on Wednesday. The ceremony saw many celebrities at Music Academy in Rayapeta, Chennai.

Bimbisara was a huge money spinner last year at the ticket windows. The success of the film has given a great sigh of relief to the entire industry which has been going through a series of flops. The film continued its sensation on OTT too.

Kalyan Ram is super happy with the film’s success and he shared his happiness after receiving the award. The actor is currently busy with the filming of Devil, a spy thriller.

Directed by Mallidi Vashishta, the film is produced by Kalyan Ram under the NTR Arts Official banner. Bimbisara has the cinematography by Chota K Naidu and background score by MM Keeravani. The film co-stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in other pivotal roles.