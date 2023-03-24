SVCC comes down for Samyuktha Menon

Samyuktha Menon expressed her dissatisfaction for not releasing her update from the Virupaksha movie on Ugadi eve. Sri Venkateswara Creations was left with no option except to ask for an apology. Virupaksha’s lead actor Sai tej handled the situation gently and took his Twitter and wrote,”How could we miss introducing our lucky charm !!! We always wanted to introduce you with a bang and here we go. Introducing our Heroine Samyuktha Menon aka Nandini with our 1st Single .. Stay tuned“.

Finally, the actress got her poster released yesterday with the update of the first single. Samyuktha has created wanted buzz for Virupaksha with a tweet on the production house. She seems to be very happy after an update and everything seems like a publicity stunt. Sai Tej is classy in the film and Virupaksha will release in theatres on April 21st. Karthik Dandu is the director.