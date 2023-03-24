Trivikram looking for a better title

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film shooting is going on at a brisk speed. The film is tentatively titled SSMB28 and there was a strong that makers are going to announce the official title on Ugadi eve. Trivikram has an Aa Aa sentiment and there was a leak of the title as “Ayodhya lo Arjunudu”.

Mahesh Babu fans were excited about the SSMB28 update. But the wait is prolonged, there was no release. But the production house promises a feast for the fans very soon. Haarika & Hassine creations are the producers and they are looking for a perfect time for the announcement of the title.

As per sources, Trivikram is looking for an alternate title and will come out with a more exciting title very soon. Mahesh Babu fans are pleading production house to release the title for Ramanavami, which is coming in the next few days.