Viral Video: Manchu brothers physical fight

Manchu Manoj has posted a video on his Instagram story, where his elder brother Manchu Vishnu is trying to attack him. Before Manoj deleted the video from his story, the video went viral on social media. Manoj accuses his brother in the video saying that he is trying to have a physical fight with him and also abusing him for his misbehaviour in their relative’s house.

Manoj recently married Bhuma Mounica reddy. There were rumours about the relationship between the brothers and this video has cleared the air. The difference between Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj is clearly exposed. Vishnu broke into Saradhi’s house and attempted to beat Manoj. Saradhi is working with the Manchu family for a long time. There are rumours that the brothers got into a rivalry over the family assets.