3 new districts finalized by Jagan Cabinet?

AP CM Jagan Reddy has promised and announced government medical colleges at Machilipatnam, Araku and Gurajala. But it will require Rs 600 Cr or more. Jagan wouldn’t like to divert the government funds for anything other than the Cash Transfer welfare programmes. As a result, his advisors came out with the idea to avail funds under the Central government schemes.

As per the rules, the Medical Council of India (MCI) would provide 60 per cent funds for medical colleges coming up in backward districts in the country. So, the AP government has decided to turn Gurajala, Machilipatnam and Araku into full-fledged districts immediately. There are rumors that the Jagan Reddy Cabinet has already approved this. It’s not known why the matter is kept a secret.

Formation of new districts is a long-time promise of Jagan Reddy who got this inspiration from Telangana CM KCR. Jagan spoke of making each Lok Sabha constituency as one district. Araku and Machilipatnam will fit into this plan but Gurajala is just an assembly segment falling in the Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency. Latest indications are that Jagan may follow new plans to complete formation of new districts in different phases.