Nani’s Devilish look from V

Natural Star Nani for the first time is essaying the role of the antagonist in ‘V’, a stylish action thriller that is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Sudheer Babu is the other lead actor and the makers today unveiled the first look of Nani from the film. He surprises in a new look with thick beard and sharp eyes holding scissors in his hand. Nani’s role and his performance is a surprise for sure revealed the filmmakers.

Mohan Krishna Indraganti says that he is quite glad that Nani accepted this role and he calls the actor a rare discovery. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies in this stylish action thriller that is slated for March 25th release. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Amit Trivedi is composing the music.