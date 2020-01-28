Trivikram’s unique plan for Tarak

After getting a lot of criticism for Agnyaathavaasi, Trivikram managed to deliver an average film through Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Before the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, there was a huge negative wave against the star director that his era is about to come to an end. It is then, Trivikram bounced back with a bang and the film ended up as the biggest hit in the careers of Trivikram and Allu Arjun. He already locked NTR for his next and the basic plot was locked last year. Tarak is much delighted with the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The latest news is that Trivikram already started working on the script of the film. Both Trivikram and Tarak are keen on releasing the project for Sankranthi 2020. Trivikram is in plans to complete the script work by the time Tarak turns free from the shoot of RRR. Rajamouli needs Tarak to participate in the aggressive promotions of RRR before the film’s release. Hence, Tarak should take a long break for the promotions.

So Tarak is in plans to join Trivikram’s film without breaks and wrap up major schedules. To catch up Tarak as per the plan, Trivikram is wasting no time and he is working on the project. As per the update, the regular shoot will commence sometime in April. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.