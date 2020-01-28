Kanna desperate attack on Jagan: Council abolition

The BJP leaders are responding very cautiously on the AP Assembly resolution to abolish Legislative Council. It’s because of the federal obligations for the Centre not to reject a resolution passed by a state Assembly. Now, BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayan said that the Modi government would follow the due parliamentary procedures on AP Council abolition bill.

At the same time, Kanna launched an all-out desperate attack on CM Jagan Reddy. He said that the CM’s true nature got exposed after how he is trying to abolish Council in an atrocious manner. In an angry remark, Kanna described Jagan Reddy as an untrustworthy, cruel person just like a tiger in the sheep’s clothing. The CM is a cunning person who made the voters believe in his welfare promises before elections but now he is solely harassing political opponents.

Analysts say that usually, the Central Government would not take the extreme step of rejecting the resolutions passed in a state Assembly. However, the Centre can cause considerable delay in passing such a bill by just following the normal parliamentary procedures. In the AP issue also, the Modi government may take the safe strategy of causing routine delay in AP bill. Amid these challenges, both BJP and Jana Sena leaders are avoiding needless comments on the Central intervention on the abolition bill.