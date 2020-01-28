AP Council resolution sent to Modi Cabinet

The Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has sent the Assembly resolution for Council abolition to the Modi Cabinet for its approval. A copy of the resolution and the details of voting in the Assembly were sent to the Union Cabinet Secretary.

As per indications, it would now be the Prime Minister’s discretion whether or not to immediately take up the AP resolution in the next Cabinet meeting. There is also a possibility for the PM to seek the opinion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other seniors.

Moreover, the BJP National President JP Nadda, strategists, party AP President Kanna Lakshminarayan and others would also be consulted before the Union Cabinet approval. More importantly, the abolition bill issue would have to be discussed in the BJP-Jana Sena Coordination Committee meeting as well. Jagan Reddy might have sent the abolition resolution at a jet speed but the Centre may take its own sweet time to approve it because of the huge political mind games involved in the process.