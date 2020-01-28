Faded actresses romancing Tollywood veterans

There has been a huge crisis for heroines to romance veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. Nag was criticized and badly trolled for romancing young actress Rakul Preet in Manmadhudu 2 and he was slammed for his adult acts. Hence, all these veteran actors are finding it tough to get their leading ladies for their upcoming projects. After a long hunt, faded away actress Trisha is roped in for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next that is directed by Koratala Siva. Venky played it safe after roping in Priyamani for Naarappa.

Balakrishna is finding it very tough to get the right actress on board for his next film that will be directed by Boyapati Srinu. The hunt is on and the name of the actress will be announced soon. Nagarjuna got Bollywood actress Dia Mirza for Wild Dog. Rajinikanth got Meena and Khusbhu for his next film which will roll soon. With less options left and to stay away from criticism, veteran actors are choosing faded away actresses for their films. These actresses are even paid low remuneration as they are left with no offers.