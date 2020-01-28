What’s In: All about Mahesh’s knee surgery in USA

Several gossip portals have reported that Mahesh Babu flew to USA to undergo knee surgery. Telugu360 exclusively learned that there is no truth in the news. After shooting without breaks, Mahesh headed for a vacation along with his family to USA. He is holidaying in New York and Chicago after which he will move to Dubai this weekend.

The actor is expected to return back to Hyderabad by the end of next week. There’s no truth in Mahesh Babu undergoing knee surgery in USA. He will work on Vamshi Paidipally’s project on his return and the regular shoot will commence from May this year. Vamshi Paidipally is currently busy with the script work and Dil Raju is the producer.