30% rise expected in Visakhapatnam population: Capital needs

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has recently faced tough challenges to push ahead with Capital shifting because of the twin crisis situations that arose in Visakhapatnam. LG Polymers gas leak tragedy got stuck in a variety of unexpected litigation issues in the High Court, the Supreme Court as well as the National Green Tribunal. On the other hand, the CBI investigation is ringing alarm bells for Vizag police machinery who were involved in mishandling the Dr Sudhakar case in the city roads in broad daylight. Both cases have put the port city in the spotlight in national and international media.

Regardless of such challenging tasks, the Jagan Reddy Government is giving all indications of its firm decision to shift AP Administrative Capital as early as possible. Towards this, the Government has begun making plans to create basic facilities for employees, officials and general public in the next few months. As per its estimate, nearly 30 per cent rise is expected in Visakhapatnam population. This rise will be there in just a few months time once Capital started functioning from the port city. The Government has asked district officials to place special focus on creating drinking water facilities to meet the increasing population in and around the city. A master plan should be made ready especially on drinking water.

The ruling party leaders were of the view that there would be a big leap in industrial development around Visakhapatnam soon. Accordingly, the officials were being asked to prepare plans for roads and amenities for city expansion in the immediate future.