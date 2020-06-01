Balakrishna digs more on resuming the shoots

Nandamuri Balakrishna made some sensational comments on Tollywood celebrities who are working hard to resume the shoots of Telugu films. Balayya said that he wasn’t invited to the meetings. During an interview with a YouTube channel, Balayya took a dig once again. He said “We are the highest tax paid industry in the country. That is the reason why the government is ready to resume the shoots in this quick time. It is practically not possible to resume the shoots in these situations”.

“Some of them said that the Telangana government is quite favorable for the industry. Our celebrities could not get at least 2 acres of land for free from the government. Chiranjeevi and others went to Dallas to collect the funds for MAA. They said it was Rs 5 crores and no one is aware of how much was collected. Not a single building was constructed. I am not interested to involve in this. Hypocrisy is more in our industry. I have no differences with KCR. Politics and movies are different” said Balakrishna.

Responding to Naga Babu’s comments, Balakrishna said “I did not respond to Naga Babu’s comments, I am not interested”.