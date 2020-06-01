Our social media activists are warriors, we will protect them: Vijaysai Reddy

Calling the YSRCP’s social media activists as warriors and soldiers, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy said the state government will go out of its way to defend them.

The High Court had recently issued contempt notices against the so-called social media activists for making unsavory remarks against the judiciary. The YSRCP MP declared that he is the in-charge of the social media wing of the YSRCP. Vijaysai Reddy instead of asking his party leaders and the YSRCP social media activists to exercise restraint especially when the contempt case is still in the court, he said those who have received the notices are accused and innocent until proven guilty.

Vijaysai Reddy instead of asking his party leaders to honour courts and the judiciary, he said the party leadership will be in the forefront to defend the party’s soldiers. “They have received notices only. They are accused only and should be considered as innocent until they are convicted till that time we will protect them come what may,” Vijaysai Reddy. The remarks clearly show that the YSRCP government is keen on taking the judiciary head on despite growing criticism from all quarters that the courts and the constitutional bodies were being undermined.

Call it ignorance or utter disregard for the judiciary, the YSRCP leaders have been openly critical of the court verdicts and attributing motives to the judges which amounts to contempt.

Recently, taking suo motu notice of disparaging comments made against the judiciary, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had served notices on 94 people, including Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Moham, Gudivada Amarnath, senior journalists Kommeneni Srinivasa Rao and Prasad Reddy. At a press briefing, the Bapatla MP attributed motives to the court stating that TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was managing even courts. “Chandrababu Naidu seems to know the High Court verdict 10 minutes in advance.

Chandrababu’s call list should be examined to verify if he is involved in the judgement process.” These are not just highly objectionable remarks, but amount to contempt of court. YSRCP leader and former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan found fault with the High Court directive to the CBI to probe the police highhandedness against Dr Sudhakar Rao. “It’s a petty case. For every petty case, a CBI investigation should not be ordered. The High Court ordering CBI probe has surprised everyone in the state,” he had said.

With Vijaysai Reddy’s assurance of full protection from the government, one can expect a heightened criticism against the judiciary.