32 fresh corona cases, one more dies. Telangana tally rises to 563

Despite tough measures and stringent enforcement of complete lockdown, Telangana on Monday reported 32 fresh cases of corona positive cases, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 563. One more corona positive patient died on Monday, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 rose to 17.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that local authorities should step up surveillance as there was no sign of corona virus cases coming down. “It is clear the coronavirus is not stopping and it’s spreading. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country and the death toll has also increased,” a worried KCR said. The Chief Minister on Monday said the state government had identified 126 hotpsots in Hyderabad alone. He directed the municipal officials to focus more on Hyderabad as the number of positive cases in the city had been gradually on the rise. Further, he asked the health officials to increase testing to around 1,000-1,100 samples a day.

The Chief Minister on Sunday declared further extension of complete lockdown in the state till April 30 after a Cabinet meeting. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after a prolonged interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day regarding the COVID-19 crisis. In the meeting, KCR had urged the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown by another two weeks, as the disease is yet to be contained.

The Telangana government had also made wearing face masks compulsory. As a matter of fact, the Chief Minister for the first time was seen wearing a face mask. In a message, he appealed to the people of Telangana that they should wear a mask to protect themselves from contracting the deadly virus.