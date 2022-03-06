5 events that led to showdown between governor and KCR

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Telangana government had a show down of sorts after a press release claiming to be from governor’s office was circulated. Tamilisai allegedly said that the Government has in its own wisdom convened the Budget Session from 7th March 2022 without the customary Governor’s Address. Here are the five events which led to showdown between the governor and government

1. Finance bill

Telangana Government while seeking the recommendation of the Governor for introduction of the Financial Bill had mentioned that the session would commence with the Governor’s address. When Tamilisai sought clarification, government stated that it was inadvertent.

2.Pro-tem speaker

Telangana government recommended MIM member and senior journalist Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri as the Protem Chairman for the Legislative Council and sent her the file. But the Governor asked to directly elect the chairman instead of Pro-tem Chairman. Then Government sent details on the states where the legislatures are run by protem speaker. Finally governor approved it

3.Padi Kaushik Reddy

Of all the reasons, Tamilisai keeping Padi Kaushik Reddy’s file for MLC in the Governor’s quota following a recommendation from the Cabinet, is biggest. Governor raised questions on cases against Kaushik Reddy. Government argued that Kaushik Reddy didn’t face conviction in the cases.

4.Republic Day speech

Typically Governor’s speech has to be approved by the Cabinet. As the country was reeling under third wave of Covid19, the state government did not even send the speech on January 26 after discussions with the Raj Bhavan. Since the celebrations were lowkey, even Governor was not supposed to address on the 26January, but she gave a full speech.

5.Modifying Budget speech

In the 2021-2022 Budget speech, the Governor reportedly added some paragraphs that were not approved by the Cabinet Ministers. This didn’t go down well with the TRS government