A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Raja Saab will be the next release of Prabhas and the film is announced for summer 2025 release. Maruthi is the director and People Media Factory are the producers. Thaman is the music composer of Raja Saab and he announced that the film will have six songs. Among the six, one of the songs is a remix number. Tollywood is currently debating about the remix song. Speculations say Thaman will remix a song from Prabhas film or Krishnamraju’s film.

Raja Saab director Maruthi has plans to remix a song from an old Bollywood film. He is in plans to remix ‘Hawa Hawa’ song from the movie Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se. The song was a sensation in the 90s. The makers have acquired the rights of the song recently. The song is a mass number and Maruthi is in plans to recreate the magic with the remix song. The makers have spent Rs 2 crores on the song. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and the film releases on April 10th, 2025.

