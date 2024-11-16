Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?

x
Home > Movie News

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde has seen several flops in the recent times and she is left with no offers in Telugu. The actress is busy with Hindi and Tamil films. She has been in talks for a couple of Telugu films and one of them has been finalized. Pooja Hegde will romance Naga Chaitanya in his upcoming film that will start rolling next month. The duo worked together in Oka Laila Kosam in the past. Naga Chaitanya has signed a mystic thriller to be directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu. The film had a formal launch recently.

The shoot of this untitled film starts next month and Pooja Hegde has signed the film recently. She will join the sets of the film next month. BVSN Prasad will produce this untitled film and the pre-production work is going on. Naga Chaitanya is busy completing the shoot of Thandel that is slated for February 7th release.

