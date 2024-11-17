‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Countdown for Teaser begins

On November 21st, the audience will get the first glimpse into the universe of Sarangapani with the release of a Teaser. Set to drop at 11:12 am, this sneak peek promises to speak to the audience from director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s perspective. It is expected to be about the thinking of Priyadarshi’s character.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad shared an update on the film’s progress while announcing the Teaser update on ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, stating, “Re-recording work is currently underway. The principal photography concluded in the first week of September, and the dubbing process has been successfully completed.”

The entertainer, co-starring Roopa Koduvayur as the heroine, is also animated by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore, and Viva Harsha, among others. VK Naresh, seen in Indraganti’s ‘Sammohanam’, is another top-rated comedy actor in the cast. Tanikella Bharani and Srinivas Avasarala, two of Indraganti’s preferred artists, will also be seen.

Bankrolled prestigiously by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies, the film will hit the marquee on December 20th.