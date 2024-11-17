Former BRS Leader Admits Phone Number Sharing in Telangana Phone-Tapping Investigation

Former BRS legislator Gurka Jaipal Yadav has given new details to police about Telangana’s phone-tapping case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned him for two hours about illegal surveillance during the previous BRS government’s time in power.

During the meeting at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills ACP office, Gurka Jaipal Yadav reportedly told investigators he shared phone numbers of two Congress leaders with then-ASP M. Tirupatanna before the last Assembly elections. The SIT has asked him to hand over his former official mobile phone within seven days.

The investigation is growing larger, with two more former BRS MLAs – Paila Shekar Reddy from Bhongir and Gadari Kishore Kumar from Tungathurthy – receiving notices to appear for questioning. This follows the earlier questioning of former Nakrekal MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah on November 14, who reportedly told police he gave Tirupatanna the contact details of two BRS leaders named Madan Reddy and Rajkumar.

Police sources reveal the actual phone tapping happened in the State Intelligence Bureau’s special operations team war room. They used advanced surveillance equipment illegally brought in from other countries.

In his defense, Gurka Jaipal Yadav says he only shared phone numbers with Tirupatanna about a marriage issue in their community, as they belong to the same caste. He strongly denied any direct role in the phone tapping activities.

The case has become a major political issue in Telangana, highlighting concerns about privacy and surveillance during the previous BRS government’s rule.

-Sanyogita