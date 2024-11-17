TPCC launches ‘Missed call’ facility for Caste Census

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) brought in a Missed Call facility to clear doubts on the Comprehensive Household Survey. Individuals having any doubts on the Survey, popularly called as ‘Caste Census’ can call mobile number 72890 87272 to get clarification and required information.

Already TPCC had set up a Connect Centre at Gandhi Bhavan to facilitate Comprehensive Household Survey. Now it has brought in a Missed Call facility to clear doubts of the people.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud launched the Missed Call facility on Sunday. He said that TPCC Connect Centre has been equipped to take about 2,000 calls per day to clear doubts regarding Comprehensive Household Survey.

“Congress Government has launched Comprehensive Household Survey with a noble intention. CM Revanth Reddy has been determined to make the Survey a success. Telangana Government is the first one in the country to respect the demand of Caste Census. To ensure smooth and successful conduct of Survey, TPCC is making all efforts from its side,” said Mahesh Kumar Goud speaking to media after the launch of Missed call facility.

“The Caste Census being taken up by Congress Government is a historical initiative. It is being done to assess the facts and ensure equitable distribution of resources. Unfortunately Opposition leaders are spreading misinformation and fake propaganda even on such a good initiative. This is leading to confusion among people. Therefore to clear doubts, we have launched a Missed Call facility,” further explained Mahesh Kumar Goud.

