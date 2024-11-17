x
Home > Politics

High-Speed Rail Corridor to Connect AP and Telangana

Published on November 17, 2024

High-Speed Rail Corridor to Connect AP and Telangana

A new semi high-speed rail corridor will soon connect Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering faster travel between the two states. The ambitious project features trains running at speeds up to 220 kilometers per hour and strategically placed stations for maximum efficiency.

The main route between Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam will include 12 stations, equally divided between both states. Stations will be placed approximately every 49 kilometers to maintain high speeds. The shortest distance between stations will be 27.76 kilometers (between Suryapet and Nakrekal), while the longest stretch will be 88 kilometers (between Tuni and Rajahmundry).

An additional route will connect Kurnool to the main line at Suryapet, adding eight more stations. Seven of these new stations will be in Telangana, with only Kurnool station in Andhra Pradesh. This extension aims to improve connectivity to interior regions.

The estimated cost of the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Kurnool projects exceeds Rs 21,000 crores. A detailed Preliminary Engineering Traffic (PET) survey report will be submitted to the Railway Board in November. After approval, authorities will conduct a final survey for the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The corridor takes an inland route through Munugodu constituency’s Gattupalli, located 24 kilometers from the national highway at Choutupalli. This alignment choice was reportedly influenced by land acquisition challenges and costs, particularly in Telangana’s densely populated areas.

-Sanyogita

