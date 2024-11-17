Pushpa 2: The Rule Mania Starts

The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be out today evening and all eyes are focused on the film’s trailer. Huge crowds gathered in Patna for the event and this reveals about the craze of Allu Arjun in North. The buzz on the film is humongous and the trailer has to live up to the expectations for sure. Pushpa 2: The Rule will have the biggest ever release for any Indian film. Sukumar is occupied with the post-production work and Allu Arjun is all set to promote the film on all the platforms. Massive promotional plan is on its way and the makers have decided to spend lavishly on the promotions. Allu Arjun feels that the first part was rushed with minimal promotions and he personally monitored the promotional campaign of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule mania gripped all over the nation. All the theatrical and non-theatrical deals for Pushpa 2: The Rule are closed recently. The film will have a grand release on December 5th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. With no biggies around, Pushpa 2: The Rule has a large scope to perform well in all the languages. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will be seen in other prominent roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule.