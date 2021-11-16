A packed December for Telugu Cinema

December happens to be a dull month for films but because of the coronavirus pandemic, several films are testing their luck in December. The month starts with a bang with Balakrishna’s Akhanda which is announced for December 2nd release. The film’s trailer is trending on the top slot and this Boyapati Sreenu directorial is carrying terrific expectations. Keerthy Suresh’s women-centric outing Good Luck Sakhi will release on December 10th. Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian attempt Pushpa is announced for December 17th release across the globe. Sukumar is the director of this big-budget film.

Natural Star Nani is testing his luck after a while with Shyam Singha Roy and the film is announced for December 24th release. The promotional activities are happening at a faster pace. Varun Tej’s boxing drama Ghani too is announced for December 24th release and it will clash with Shyam Singha Roy. The industry bigwigs are holding talks to avert the clash. The Mega family too is not happy to see two Mega films Pushpa and Ghani releasing in a week’s gap. There are talks that Ghani may get postponed to December 31st. On the whole, Tollywood is getting ready for a packed December.