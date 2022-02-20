Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Coming On March 4th

There will be slight delay in release date of hero Sharwanand’s upcoming flick Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. As is known, the film was slated for its theatrical release on February 25th. But it will come to cinemas on March 4th, as announced officially by the makers.

Promotions are already in full swing for this Tirumala Kishore directorial. While songs scored by Devi Sri Prasad became chartbusters, the film’s teaser too got tremendous response.

SLV Cinemas is bankrolling the project tipped to be a wholesome family entertainer. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the movie which got clean U certificate from censor officials.