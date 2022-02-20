Kuppam YSRCP quarels, Peddireddy plays mediator

The YSRCP may have won Kuppam with a resounding majority but not everything is hunky-dory for it these days. The YSRCP ward councillors are at war with one another. Municipal chairperson’s ways are being questioned by the party insiders themselves. One of the two vice-chairpersons of Kuppam municipality has met Chittoor strongman and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy with a litany of complaints against the municipal chairperson.

The YSRCP created history when it wrested the TDP citadel and Chandrababu’s home turf of Kuppam in the recent municipal polls. It won 19 wards with a thumping majority leaving just 6 seats to the TDP. But, the great success story came with a lot of problems. Intense groupism in YSRCP forced the top bosses to appoint two vice-chairpersons to the tiny municipality. One of them was Munuswami who belongs to district YSRCP general secretary Vidya Sagar and the other was Hafeez backed by RESCO chairperson Senhil Kumar.

One of the two municipal vice chairpersons , Hafeez, recently met Peddireddy with a host of complaints against municipal chairperson Sudheer. He had the support of RESCO chairperson Senthil Kumar. Not to be outdone, the chairperson too met Peddireddy with his supporters. They had their own litany of complaints against the Senthil group.

Peddireddy reportedly tried to patch up the differences between the two groups. While he reportedly praised the leadership of Sudheer on one hand, he reportedly advised him to ensure that all the party councillors get their share of municipal works. Sources say that the truce between Sudheer and Senthil is only temporary and this episode of infighting will sure have sequel.