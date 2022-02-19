Minister Botsa’s family lands in land dispute!

Senior YSRCP leader and municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana and his family members have landed in a land dispute in Vizianagaram. They are accused of encroaching plots belonging to poor and middle class families in Vizianagaram district headquarters.

Locals say they had purchased house sites on this land parcel more than four decades ago but Botsa’s family is projecting this land as agricultural land and trying to encroach it and get pattadar passbook by misusing their power.

Large number of affected families rushed to RDO office and lodged complaint against Botsa Adinarayana, the brother of Botsa Satyanarayana. They complained that Adinarayana has demolished their basements at house sites and also removed fencing and threatening them of dire consequences if they don’t leave the plots and handover the land.

Minister Botsa submitted an application to government stating that 0.92 acres in survey no.53/4 and 2.97 acres in survey no 53.5, belonged to him and sought the issuance of pattadar passbook in his name.

The revenue department issued a notification seeking objections if any from the people for issuing passbook to Botsa.

People questioned revenue officials how they can issue pattadar passbook to Botsa when the agriculture land was converted into plots four decades ago which they purchased with hard earned money.