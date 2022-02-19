Is KCR trying to confirm ‘differences’ with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy?

Barely 24 hours after Chinna Jeeyar Swamy categorically stated in a press conference on Saturday that he had no ‘differences’ with Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, the developments that unfolded on Sunday (today) clearly indicate that there are ‘differences’ between KCR and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

KCR, a staunch follower and disciple of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has been avoiding visiting his ashram since Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his ashram on February 5.

Jeeyar Swamy and My Home Rameshwar Rao, both known as close aides of KCR, are repeatedly sending invitations to KCR to take part in various religious rituals being held at ashram near Shamshabad international airport but KCR is skipping all those rituals.

Jeeyar Swamy on Saturday claimed that they have invited KCR again for taking part in Kalyan Mahotsavams in 108 temples in the ashram on Sunday, KCR did not turn up after keeping them waiting for hours.

This fuelled speculations in political circles that KCR is trying to convey a message to all that he indeed is angry at Jeeyar Swamy for comparing PM Modi with “Lord Rama” in his speech on February 5 and for that reason he is avoiding visiting his ashram repeatedly after February 5 despite Jeeyar Swamy claiming that all is well between him and KCR.